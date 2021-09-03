What Sidharth Shukla told Shehnaaz Gill in their last public video together

"Best thing is the lipstick stain on your teeth" Last public video of Sidharth Shukla with Shehnaaz Gill. As we mourn the demise of Sidharth Shukla, fans all around the world are keeping his family in their prayers along with his close friend Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, the actress was with the actor the night before he passed away. Fans of the late actor love the chemistry Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared. Today watch this last public video of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT.