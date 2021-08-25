WHAT!!Guess which two actresses and one singer are OFF to a trip?

Guess which two actresses and one singer are OFF to a trip? Bollywood can be surprising and with the on set on a global pandemic, filmmakers and producers are now trying different ways to gift fans of Indian cinema the most entertaining pairing and coming up with exciting ways to announce their films to audiences. People are often confused after spotting celebrities together if they are working on a new project or if there's a new friendship blooming all together amongst them. Same goes with these three celebrities we spotted today, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and singer Jasleen Royal who were spotted catching a flight early this morning. Now is this a new friend circle or is it a new project we shall know with time.