When 92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar got teary-eyed at an event. The Nightingale of our country, Lata Mangeshkar celebrates her 92nd birthday today. As the entire country pours in their best wishes for the legendary singer, here is a sweet throwback video of the star from 2018 where she was given an award at an ceremony. Lata Mangeshkar who rarely makes any public appearance was overwhelmed with the way people touched her feet and welcomed her that she got teary- eyed at the event. Watch the throwback video now.