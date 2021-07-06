When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opened up on having son Azad through SURROGACY

Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan’s youngest son Azad Rao Khan was born through surrogacy. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took everyone by surprise after they made an announcement about their son’s birth in 2011. The couple admitted that they struggled to have a baby for a long time. The family was complete after the birth of Azad. The actor shared how parenthood changed his life. He expressed, "I am so humbled by the completeness Azad makes me feel." For the unversed, the 'PK' star has two children- son Junaid and daughter Ira from his former wife Reena Dutta.