When Aamir Khan could not hold back his tears IN FRONT of his daughter Ira Khan

The Bollywood actor got his daughter Ira Khan to attend an event with him, and they truly made for a stunning father-daughter duo. The young star kid made a graceful entry in a striking Kanjeevaram and opted for no makeup. The teary-eyed Khan couldn’t hold back his emotions after watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan. For the unversed, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. However, they parted ways in 2002 and now share an amicable relationship. Aamir Khan from his first marriage has a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira Khan. Watch the video to know more.