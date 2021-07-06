When Aamir Khan could not hold back his tears IN FRONT of his daughter Ira Khan

Watch what made Mr Perfectionist CRY!
Mumbai 16 Views 0 comments

The Bollywood actor got his daughter Ira Khan to attend an event with him, and they truly made for a stunning father-daughter duo. The young star kid made a graceful entry in a striking Kanjeevaram and opted for no makeup. The teary-eyed Khan couldn’t hold back his emotions after watching Bajrangi Bhaijaan. For the unversed, Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986. However, they parted ways in 2002 and now share an amicable relationship. Aamir Khan from his first marriage has a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira Khan. Watch the video to know more.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Janhvi Kapoor FLAUNTS her perfect physique in a breezy crop top and neon shorts
When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opened up on having son Azad through SURROGACY
No Mirror Makeup Challenge
Archana Puran Singh owns a LUXURIOUS bungalow and we BET you did not know this
Neena Gupta looks vibrant in a blue t-shirt and shorts while she hands out her book to Gulzar Sahab
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans post divorce announcement

Popular Videos
Janhvi Kapoor FLAUNTS her perfect physique in a ...
When Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao opened up ...
No Mirror Makeup Challenge
Archana Puran Singh owns a LUXURIOUS bungalow and ...
Neena Gupta looks vibrant in a blue t-shirt ...
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao address fans post ...
Sushmita Sen in her recent IG live made ...
Aastha Gill on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 &...