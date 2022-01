Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s pretty daughter Aaradhya never fails to grab headlines . She is treated like a princess in the Bachchan family. Aaradhya’s grandfather, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan keep dropping glimpses of his time with his granddaughter every now and then. Today we have this throwback video of the Bachchans arriving at a Durga Puja pandal where Aaradhya just won’t let go her Dadaji. Take a look.