PINKVILLA
When Aayush Sharma pulled Arpita Khan's cheeks
When Aayush Sharma pulled Arpita Khan's cheeks
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 14, 2022 03:02 PM IST |
7.3K
When Aayush Sharma pulled Arpita Khan's cheeks. In this throwback video, look at the adorable side of the couple. They now have 2 beautiful kids. Aayush got a lot of praises for Antim. Watch the video to know more.
Events
Aayush Sharma
