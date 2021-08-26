When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan sang National Anthem
Back in 2017, the Bollywood diva was in Melbourne with her little daughter to hoist the Indian flag to mark India’s 70th Independence Day. The mother-daughter were cheerful among a huge crowd. The duo not only hoisted the Tricolour but also sang the National Anthem. Aishwarya opted for a sea green heavily embellished Indian outfit while Aaradhya wore a lehenga. Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to hoist the Indian flag at the event. Rani Mukerji was equally ecstatic to be a witness to such a proud moment at Fed Square. Check out!