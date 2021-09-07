When Akshay Kumar's bodyguard smacked a fan. While Akshay Kumar is ususallly known for being sweet with his fans, this one incident really affected the actor's image. A fan was trying to click a selfie with the actor and suddenly, Akshay's bodyguard smacked him. The actor gave a justification at one of the press conferences later. Watch the video to know more.
More Videos
Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and South superstar Suriya Sivakumar snapped at a dubbing studio last evening
THROWBACK: Akshay & Twinkle, Virat & Anushka and others' stylish appearances at Bachchans' 2019 Diwali bash
Kiara Advani REFUSES to remove her mask; Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor make an appearance at the airport