When Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard smacked a fan

Published on Sep 07, 2021
   

When Akshay Kumar's bodyguard smacked a fan. While Akshay Kumar is ususallly known for being sweet with his fans, this one incident really affected the actor's image. A fan was trying to click a selfie with the actor and suddenly, Akshay's bodyguard smacked him. The actor gave a justification at one of the press conferences later. Watch the video to know more.

