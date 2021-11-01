When Amitabh Bachcan and Jaya Bachchan scolded the media for being loud
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 01, 2021 07:25 PM IST | 12.8K
When Amitabh Bachcan and Jaya Bachchan scolded the media for being loud. The husband-wife duo was accompanied by their lovely daughter, Shweta Nanda to one of the events. There, the loud media irritated the couple and they asked the media to calm down. Watch the video to know more.
