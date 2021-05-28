When Amitabh Bachchan was all praises for Jackie Shroff; Check out their UNMISSABLE chemistry!

It is every actor’s dream to work with the legend of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan once in their life. Now, that is one thing, but working and receiving compliments is another level of accomplishment. Well, Jackie Shroff certainly did not see that coming at an event a few years back that brought two iconic stars together. Amitabh Bachchan started to converse with Jackie in his patent funny lingo ‘Ae Bhidu’ followed by a slew of compliments. While Jackie Shroff was totally caught off guard, he too shared an anecdote that quoted Big B’s ‘kind nature’. Watch the video right here.