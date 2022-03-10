Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
When Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani introduced their baby girl!
When Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani introduced their baby girl!
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 10, 2022 03:20 PM IST |
7.3K
When Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani introduced their baby girl! Esha Deol gave birth to her elder daughter Radhya in 2017 and introduced her to the media at the hospital. It was a lovely moment. Watch the video to know more.
esha deol
bharat takhtani
Events
You May Like This
COVID-19 vaccine: Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani, Arbaaz Khan and others who got their vaccine jab today
Fans are concerned about a tired Dia Mirza & her son's first papped video; Kangana Ranaut & Esha Deol spotted
When Dharmendra cried inconsolably at Esha Deol's wedding
Virat Kohli gives national jersey to specially-abled fan after 100th Test
More Videos
Alia Bhatt leaves Ranbir Kapoor’s side as the duo struggle to walk past mob
Deepika Padukone calls John Abraham’s body hot; Ranveer Singh reacts
Ranveer Singh's sweet gesture for fans; Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted in the city
Saiee Manjrekar gives sweet gestures to her fans,Pooja Hegde spotted at her workout session