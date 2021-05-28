When the evergreen beauty Rekha attended a wedding along with her sister Radha

Did you know the yesteryear actress has 6 sisters and 1 brother? Check out the video for more details.

Rekha is the daughter of Gemini Ganesan, who was a superstar of the Tamil film industry back then. Having married thrice, her father had 4 daughters with his first wife. Two daughters, Rekha and Radha from his second wife. A daughter and a son with his third wife Savitri. His children names are Revathi Swaminathan, Kamala Selvaraj, Narayani Ganesh, Jaya Shreedhar, Rekha, Radha Usman Syed, Vijaya Chamundeswari and Sathish Kumaar Ganesan. The relation shared among the sisters is that of a cordial one. Watch!