When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES

The Bollywood actor enthralled the audience back in the 90s with his distinct dance moves and excellent comic timing, but, who would know that Govinda’s wife is no less? Sunita Ahuja danced her heart out at a party and we are in awe of her totally! The parents had turned cheerleaders for their daughter Tina Ahuja as they celebrated the release of her song. Govinda’s wife Sunita looked ravishing in a black shimmery dress. The actor was semi-casually dressed in a jacket and shirt. While Govinda is famously known for his dancing skills, his wife stole the limelight with her moves.