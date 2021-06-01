When Janhvi Kapoor RESPONDED to a reporter’s question on Sara Ali Khan

2018 had been a notable year in the books of Bollywood as it marked the entry of not one but two popular star kids – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Considering both Janhvi and Sara debuted in the same year, comparisons were bound to happen for obvious reasons. At an event, a few days ahead of Sara Ali Khan’s big debut, Janhvi was asked if she would like to give some tips to her. Janhvi expressed her admiration for the trailer of 'Kedarnath' and Sara's expressions and grace in the 'Sweetheart' song. Both the actresses, despite being each other’s competition, share a cordial relationship. Watch the video to know more.