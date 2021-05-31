When Janhvi Kapoor was asked who among Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is the most beautiful

Millennial stars are currently among the favourites of the youth. Out of which, Janhvi Kapoor has been garnering praise for her high-end fashion sense. She often manages to leave everyone in awe of her chic style. However, many other star kids like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are equally loved and adored by fans. At an event, Janhvi had a perfect reply when she was asked who among them all she considered being more beautiful. Her reply is here to win your hearts.