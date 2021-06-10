When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the same events; What do you think of the ‘rumoured couple’?

Watch the video and let us know about your views in the comment section.
Mumbai Updated: June 10, 2021 05:48 pm 95 Views 0 comments

Rumours of Vicky and Katrina's sweet relationship have been rife for a while now. Recently, the rumours of the two dating each other was subtly confirmed by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a chat with Zoom TV. The actor was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? To this, Harsh was quick to reveal, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” Well, that's the first time someone from the industry has openly confirmed Vicky and Katrina's relationship. Seems like the cat is out of the bag now. Watch the video to know more!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...