When late Sushant Singh Rajput swept everyone off their feet with his charming looks and a captivating smile

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai 41 Views 0 comments

Sushant Singh Rajput –is not just a name, but an emotion that is felt by all countrymen. The actor had made a stupendous debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He had won millions of hearts with his cute looks, infectious smile, and impressive acting prowess. Although it has been a year since his demise, his family and fans continue to miss him. On this note, let’s cherish the golden memories of this epitome of talent and his impeccable styling. Watch the video to know more!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...