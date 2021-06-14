When late Sushant Singh Rajput swept everyone off their feet with his charming looks and a captivating smile

Sushant Singh Rajput –is not just a name, but an emotion that is felt by all countrymen. The actor had made a stupendous debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. He had won millions of hearts with his cute looks, infectious smile, and impressive acting prowess. Although it has been a year since his demise, his family and fans continue to miss him. On this note, let’s cherish the golden memories of this epitome of talent and his impeccable styling. Watch the video to know more!