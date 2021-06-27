When lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were interrupted by Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and Zakir Khan

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are lately painting the town red with their PDA. The actress recently dedicated a special Instagram post to her boyfriend, Ali Fazal. She penned down a ‘lame poem’ in an ode to appreciating the actor. "Ali Fazal has really upped his game," concluded the proud girlfriend. The sweet couple has been together for over five years now. The duo met on the sets of their first film together, Fukrey. The couple, who look forward to getting married soon, were joined by noted celebrities on the red carpet. Watch the video to know more.

