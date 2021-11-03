When Madhuri Dixit and Kajol filmed Asha Bhosle's live singing
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:28 PM IST | 12.3K
When Madhuri Dixit and Kajol filmed Asha Bhosle's live singing. This throwback video showcases 90's superstars, Madhuri Dixit and Kajol fangirling over Asha Bhosle's voice. Both of them recorded the magical moment on their phones. Who doesn't love Asha tai's voice, after all? Watch the video to know more.
