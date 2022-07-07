When Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rekha & SRK came together!

When Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Rekha & SRK came together! To pay homage to the late Yash Chopra, all the actresses who had worked with him had come together with King Khan. From Anushka Sharma to Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji to Katrina Kaif, all made the event star-studded. Watch the video to know more. #Throwback