When media was too cruel. There have been times when media has been insensitive to celebrities' personal loss and asked them questions that were insensitive. Whether it was Janhvi Kapoor being repeatedly asked about her late mother or Rajkummar Rao who was asked about his dad's demise, it was all hurtful. Even Shehnaaz Gill was bombarded with cameras in her most vulnerable times. Watch the video to know more.