When Neha Kakkar BROKE DOWN during her stage performance at a concert

Bollywood’s most popular singer started to sing at religious events at a very young age, and today she has metamorphosed into a total diva. The singing sensation has turned a year older today. The singer has delivered several hit Bollywood songs in her peppy voice over the past several years. In today’s time, it would not be wrong to call her a ‘hit machine’. Neha Kakkar is not only a popular name in the music industry but is also famous for being a part of Indian Idol as a judge. In the throwback video, Neha is seen choking up in between the performance. She stopped in the middle of her gig to wipe tears and steady her voice. Watch the fierce lady with a ‘never give up’ attitude fill the atmosphere with her melodious voice.

