When Rekha was SHOCKED by the sudden media presence and COVERED her face; Can you guess why?

Camera lenses and actors’ life go hand-in-hand. There is no shying away from the shutterbugs once you are a popular figure, but there could be times when celebrities don’t want to be spotted by the paparazzi, and Rekha’s encounter happens to be one such incident. She was coming out of a store when the actress encountered paparazzi. This left the actress bemused and caught her off guard. She instantly turned her face back and covered her face with her dupatta. Her manager immediately took charge of the situation. Check out the video right here.