When Rekha was a vision in white sharara, Sonam K Ahuja added a dramatic twist to her saree, and more!

At a glitzy awards night, our Bollywood scintillating beauties took over the red carpet with their flooring styles. Sonam K Ahuja nailed the red carpet look in an all-black saree. The fashion connoisseur gave a contemporary twist to her saree and paired a corset with her attire. The Neerja actress went the bold way with a fishnet veil. Bipasha Basu dazzled in a maroon embellished gown by designer Rocky S. The Bengali beauty kept her makeup dewy and natural. The enchantress Rekha made hearts flutter in a Manish Malhotra white embroidered sharara. Intense red lip shade, hair adorned with gajra, and heavy danglers rounded her elegant look. Check out the video.