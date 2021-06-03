When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made a true NAWABI-STYLE entry at a wedding party

Channelling her inner begum, Kareena looked her glamorous best in an emerald green sequinned dress. As she posed for the shutterbugs, she flaunted her well-toned back in her backless halter neckline. She hit a perfect 100/100 with her smokey eye makeup and nude lips. The Begum of Bollywood, time and again, proves why she a bona fide diva. Accompanied by the OG royalty, Saif Ali Khan, the couple set major couple goals. While Sara Ali Khan looked nothing but graceful and radiant in her sheer sequin attire. The young actress teamed her embellished outfit with a pair of pointed pumps. Joining the ladies was another Pataudi Soha Ali Khan. The actress-author looked royal in a resplendent Banarasi saree. Watch