When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan made a true NAWABI-STYLE entry at a wedding party

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai 102 Views 0 comments

Channelling her inner begum, Kareena looked her glamorous best in an emerald green sequinned dress. As she posed for the shutterbugs, she flaunted her well-toned back in her backless halter neckline. She hit a perfect 100/100 with her smokey eye makeup and nude lips. The Begum of Bollywood, time and again, proves why she a bona fide diva. Accompanied by the OG royalty, Saif Ali Khan, the couple set major couple goals. While Sara Ali Khan looked nothing but graceful and radiant in her sheer sequin attire. The young actress teamed her embellished outfit with a pair of pointed pumps. Joining the ladies was another Pataudi Soha Ali Khan. The actress-author looked royal in a resplendent Banarasi saree. Watch

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...