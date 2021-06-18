When Saif Ali Khan had an EPIC response to him clubbing with Taimur and Ibrahim

"Taimur and I often go to the same club and like the same girl", the actor retorted. Watch the video to know more!
A person of wits, humour and good looks, the Nawab of Bollywood knows to sway the audience with his scintillating looks and killer charm. At an event, the actor had a hilarious response to the media person who asked him if he goes clubbing with his offsprings – Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The actor retorted sportingly to the question with quick humour. The suave actor was promoting his film Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif’s role in the film is of a careless dad and a total party person. However, the actor in real life is a sincere father to his doting kids.

