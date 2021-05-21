When Salman Khan RECALLED his good old modelling days

Not many know this, but the superstar took his first baby step in showbiz as a model. Modelling has always been one of the main sources of entering Bollywood for many actors and actresses. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham among many other celebs dabbled in modelling before they ventured into cinema. Before his Bollywood debut as a supporting role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Salman Khan appeared in a soft drink commercial made by veteran ad-filmmaker Kailash Surendranath at the age of 15.