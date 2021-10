When Salman Khan teased Katrina Kaif at Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding. During Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding, Salman Khan called Katrina Kaif as Katrina Kaif Kapoor and said that she left the chance to be a Khan. According to reports, the actress didn't like this gesture by Salman Khan. During that time, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were reportedly dating. Watch the video to know more.