When Salman Khan wiped his face with Sonam Kapoor's dupatta
Published on Oct 06, 2022 05:24 PM IST |
When Salman Khan wiped his face with Sonam Kapoor's dupatta. In this throwback video, we see Salman in a great mood. Did you know that Salman Khan didn't want to work with Sonam in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo? This was because he had known Anil Kapoor for years and it was awkward for him to romance his daughter.