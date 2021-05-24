When Sanjay Dutt got emotional while addressing the media after his jail release

The actor had a major request to all the members of the press and began saying with, 'main terrorist aadmi nahi hun'. Watch the video to know more.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was released from Yerwada jail, Pune on February 25, 2016. Just after coming out, he took a chartered plane to Mumbai and offered prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. He also visited the grave of his mother Nargis and finally addressed the press. He was released after fulfilling the five-year-long sentence in jail. Sanjay Dutt was reportedly convicted in the Arms Act after he was found guilty of illegal possession of an AK-56 rifle and a pistol. As per reports, he acquired them from those involved in the 1993 blasts in Mumbai.