Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
When Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp For Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
When Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp For Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Feb 20, 2022 01:08 PM IST |
8.8K
When Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp For Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Sara Ali Khan nailed the avant-garde bridal look. She also added nuances to her ramp walk. Watch the video to know more.
Sara Ali Khan
Events
You May Like This
Nora Fatehi looked Stunning in her airport ensemble, while Saiee Manjrekar poses with her fans
Sara Ali Khan snapped post shoot; Shraddha Arya spotted at Lokhandwala
Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan & Ibrahim go for shopping together
When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan got late for an event; Watch what happened next
More Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath wrap-up party
Sara Ali Khan got angry at paps. Watch why!
"Usse mere tips ki zaroorat nahi", says Janhvi Kapoor on Sara Ali Khan
When Sara Ali Khan was high on anesthesia