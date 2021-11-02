When Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan attended Aamir Khan's Diwali party
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:00 PM IST | 15.7K
When Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan attended Aamir Khan's Diwali party. This throwback video is winning hearts as two Khans came together for a celebration. The party was thrown by Aamir Khan in 2017. Talking about now, Shah Rukh Khan got his birthday gift as his son got bail and he is truly grateful for that. Watch the video to know more.
Credits:
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹187.00
₹499.00 (63%)
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...
₹10,322.00
₹13,765.00 (25%)
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...
₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599
₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of T...
₹2,299.00
₹3,999.00 (43%)
View All