When Shamita Shetty got trolled for being rude to fans. In this throwback video, Shamita was accused of being rude to her fans. She later clarified, "I was rushing out of the place with an emergency to attend too, with a slipped disc in my neck", in her Instagram post. Shamita has now reclaimed her fan following after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She is now inside Bigg Boss 15 house.