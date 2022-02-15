When Sonam Kapoor said, "Kya ye sahi jagah hai ye sawal poochne ke liye"

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:50 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
When Sonam Kapoor said, "Kya ye sahi jagah hai ye sawal poochne ke liye". Sonam Kapoor got upset with a journalist when she asked a personal question. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 