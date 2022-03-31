Open In App
When Sridevi kissed Boney Kapoor in front of the media
When Sridevi kissed Boney Kapoor in front of the media
by
Pinkvilla Desk
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:36 PM IST
When Sridevi kissed Boney Kapoor in front of the media . The late Sridevi loved her husband and here is an adorable proof. We miss you, Sridevi! Watch the video to know more.
sridevi
boney kapoor
Events
