When stars cried in front of their parents! Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Esha Deol broke down for various reasons. For Aishwarya, it was the memory of her late father, for Deepika, it was her mom's support in her struggle with depression. Sonam Kapoor got emotional after seeing dad Anil Kapoor after a long time. Esha Deol couldn't hold back tears during her bidai.