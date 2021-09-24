When Zeenat Aman and Rekha came together

Published on Sep 24, 2021
   

When Zeenat Aman and Rekha came together. In a throwback video, two yesteryears' beauties met at an award function and had some kind things to say about each other. Both of them were successful in their own right but never shared any kind of animosity because of the competition. True superstars in real sense. Watch the video to know more.

