Eng
English
Hindi ( हिन्दी )
Telugu ( తెలుగు )
Get App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Style Icons
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
Download App
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
OR
Get Ad-free experience in our app
Install Now
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married?
Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married?
Akanksha Puri opened up on why they haven't married yet.
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Aug 25, 2022 03:04 PM IST |
20.1K
Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married?
Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married? Akanksha Puri opened up on why they haven't married yet.The couple have known each other for 13 years now. There are reports floating around that Akanksha might be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Events
Akanksha Puri
You May Like This
Malaika Arora & Arbaaz Khan spotted together to drop their son
Why did Kiara Advani want to slap Shahid Kapoor?
Akanksha Puri on marriage plans with Mika Singh: Why can’t I romance and enjoy the dating phase?
Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi get clicked on the sets in glamourous attires!
More Videos
"Did you enjoy the kiss?" A reporter asked a rude question to Katrina Kaif
"I am sorry if...", Ranbir Kapoor apologizes for his 'phaloed' comment!
“We did not plan! Awkward to buy pregnancy test” Debina Bonnerjee on second child
"Mystery girl? Kon hai mask utaro" Kartik Aaryan spotted with this famous South star
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App