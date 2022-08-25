Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married?

Akanksha Puri opened up on why they haven't married yet.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Aug 25, 2022 03:04 PM IST  |  20.1K
Why aren't Mika Singh & Akanksha Puri married?  Akanksha Puri opened up on why they haven't married yet.The couple have known each other for 13 years now. There are reports floating around that Akanksha might be seen in the next season of Bigg Boss.
 
 
 