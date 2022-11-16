> Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3?
Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3?
Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3?
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 16, 2022 08:53 PM IST |
4.6K
Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3?
Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3? Days after Akshay Kumar confirmed that he would no longer be a part of the popular Hera Pheri 3, fans have been speculating about what made the actor take such a tough decision. According to several reports, ‘Raju’ was not happy with the money that was being offered. But how true are these rumours? Watch this video for more information.