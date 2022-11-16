Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3? Days after Akshay Kumar confirmed that he would no longer be a part of the popular Hera Pheri 3, fans have been speculating about what made the actor take such a tough decision. According to several reports, ‘Raju’ was not happy with the money that was being offered. But how true are these rumours? Watch this video for more information.