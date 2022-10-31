Why South actors don’t want to work in Bollywood? The difference between the South Film Industry and Bollywood is diminishing day by day. While many actors like Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Naga Chaitanya have worked in Bollywood in the past, many names including the talk of the town Kantara star Rishab Shetty believe that they don’t need to be part of the Hindi Film Industry to reach a larger audience. Here is a list of actors who have turned down Bollywood films Without Any Regrets.