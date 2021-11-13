'Will definitely make a female cop film too': Rohit Shetty's FIRST interview on Sooryavanshi success

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty opens up about the success of Sooryavanshi, holding onto it's release for 2 year and expanding the cop universe further with a female cop joining in. The hit filmmaker also gave us an insight about his upcoming comic caper, Cirkus, the third instalment of Singham franchise and the possibility of Salman Khan joining the universe as Chulbul Pandey.