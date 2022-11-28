Will we see Shilpa Shinde in Bigg Boss 16? Shilpa Shinde, who was one of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants, recently opened up about her views on the popular reality show this season. While she called Abdu ‘cute’ and Archana, a typical Bigg Boss contestant, she called Ankit, her favorite this season. Fans, however, are curious to know if Shilpa Shinde will make an appearance in the BB House? Watch this video to know what she has to say!