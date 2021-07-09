‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 8 Views 0 comments

Indeed, it is an end of an era as the iconic actor departed to his heavenly abode on 7 July 2021. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Veteran comedian Johnny Lever also made his way to Dilip Kumar’s residence for one last time. The actor was accompanied by junior Mahmood as they interacted with the media. The actor reminisced his golden memories spent with the late Dilip Kumar. Watch the video to know more!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects
Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours as the actor’s mortal remains get wrapped in Tricolour

Popular Videos
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended ...
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son ...
Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours ...
RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav ...
Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98: Saira Banu exits ...