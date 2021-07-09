‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar

Indeed, it is an end of an era as the iconic actor departed to his heavenly abode on 7 July 2021. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Veteran comedian Johnny Lever also made his way to Dilip Kumar’s residence for one last time. The actor was accompanied by junior Mahmood as they interacted with the media. The actor reminisced his golden memories spent with the late Dilip Kumar. Watch the video to know more!