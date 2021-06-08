Yami Gautam, the lesser-known side of the NEWLYWED as a person, daughter and sister

With a decade-old journey in Bollywood and some stellar performances to her credits, Yami Gautam has come a long way in her career. She started her professional journey as a thespian with the small screen and gradually paved her way to the big screen, and also into our hearts. From commercials to TV shows to high budget, blockbuster films, the actress is at the top of her game today. In another great chapter, Yami Gautam on June 4 revealed she got married to Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Here, Yami Gautam in her own words describes how she is as a person, daughter and sister. Also, how being low-key about her life just comes innately. All this and a lot more in the video.