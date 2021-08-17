YAY OR NAY? Nikki Tamboli's cut out sequin gown or Jasmin Bhasin's midi black dress. International Icon Awards 2021 took place yesterday and celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shivangi Joshi amongst others marked their presence as they got clicked on the red carpet. While most the celebrities opted for black looks, there were some celebrities who opted for some other experimental colours. Watch this video to know more.