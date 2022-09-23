"Yes! I will marry you" Aamir Khan's daughter Ira khan is engaged to Nupur Shikhare. Yes you read it right! Ira Khan shared a beautiful video of her unexpected proposal on her social media. Ira Khan attended one of Nupur's cycling events during which he proposed to her. Sharing the post, they wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."