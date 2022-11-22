> You can’t miss it!! Highlights from Shehnaaz Gill’s Dubai trip
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 22, 2022 05:55 PM IST |
6.3K
You can’t miss it!! Highlights from Shehnaaz Gill’s Dubai trip. From facing a lion cub in her hotel room, getting into a heated argument with the security guards to meeting some of her biggest fans and creating memorable moments with her close friend Guru Randhawa, Shehnaaz’s recent trip to Dubai has become the talk of the town. Watch this video to know more!