"You know right that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Cannes queen!" Watch Deepika Padukone's reaction. Cannes Film Festival 2022 has been making headlines everyday for the amount of Indian representation at the red carpet and this year's jury has actress Deepika Padukone in it. Yesterday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet of the prestigious festival for the 20th time and today we have this throwback video from 2017 when Deepika was asked about what she thought of the Devdas actress and her Cannes journey.