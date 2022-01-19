"You want me to leave Saif & run away with Arjun?" Kareena Kapoor Khan's savage reply to this question is unm

"You want me to leave Saif & run away with Arjun?" Kareena Kapoor Khan's savage reply to this question is unmissable. R. Balki’s Ki & Ka is one of the Bollywood films which impressed audiences with a unique storyline. The Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer managed to touch upon the sensitive topic of gender stereotypes and sent out a beautiful message. The story follows an unconventional Indian couple who have ‘reserved’ their gender-based roles. The film sees Kareena who essayed the role of Kia, a working woman who marries Kabir, played by Arjun, who prefers fulfilling home duties. Today watch this throwback video of what Kareena had to say to a journalist when asked about gender reversed roles.